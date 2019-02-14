First year gymnasts come in third

Rohnert Park Gymnastics hosted the “Awesome 80’s” gymnastic competition February 9th and 10th. The Rohnert Park All Star team consisting of first year gymnasts Isabella Ghirardelli, Marie Rosettie, Mikayla Dodd and Ellie Moeller along with returning Sofia Johansen took 3rd place in the Platinum division. In addition to the Rohnert Park team there were competitors from Accel Gymnastics, All Star Gymnastics, Apex Gym of Almaden, Cal Star Gymnastics of Novato, Demeray's Gymnastic Academy, Flips USA Gymnastics, Gold Star Gymnastics LLC, Gym World Academy of Gymnastics, Gymtowne Gymnastics Coastside, Head Over Heels Gymnastics, International Gymnastics, Luna Gymnastics, Novato Gymnastics, Redwood Coast Gymnastics, Rileys Gymnastics, Vacaville Gymnastics, Windsor Gymnastics Center, and Woodland Gymnastics. Each team performed vault, un-even parallel bars, balance beam and floor following Olympic order.

Photo by Robert Grant