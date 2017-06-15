First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift

News
June 15, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout Shows are icing on the cake Get ready Cotati - water and sewer rates are rising Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award. Fun after school Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year A sea of flags Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike The annual Avenue of Flags May 29 at RP Community Center SSU commencement; one for the history books Problem reaching AT&T last weekend? During Rohnert Park City Council meeting protestors unexpectedly take center stage Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of 14-year-old Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses Rancho 2017 top 20 Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad Gabriella stole the show Town Hall meeting A bit of Uganda A mission to help Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting RP to replace old trees A true celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested for attempted murder Project Grad help in full swing CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Richard Crane Elementary School Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser A traditional dance of Japan Suspect arrested after evading a Cotati Peace Officer Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found RAFD names part-time fire chief Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget Two RP Parks getting upgrades Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Padre Town Center changes hands Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement Armed suspect arrested after resistance RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities RP makes changes to city code for ADUs RP girl accosted while walking to school Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught And they're off. . . A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill RP man busted for possession of meth Saddle Up and Ride Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Community quickly rallies for Project Grad RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Man arrested for attempted murder Cotati opposes SB 618 Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Reilani Peleti Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Graton Tribe makes good on payments Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent RP man arrested on drug possession charges Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police

First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift

  • Carlos (right) with Mr. Katsuhiko (left) and Ms. Yumiko Photo courtesy of Carlos Gutierrez

  • Carlos visited Kinkaho Golden Temple Photo courtesy of Carlos Gutierrez

  • Carlos meeting with the mayor of Hashimoto, Hiraki Tethuro Photo courtesy of Carlos Gutierrez

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
June 16, 2017
RP Sister City Committee fosters exchange of cultural ideas and fulfills dreams of student travel

Tales of eating authentic Japanese food, exploring vast temples and participating in a tea ceremony were only a few of the topics presented at RP’s latest Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where the first ever student to visit the sister city of Hashimoto, Japan spoke about his experience and presented a gift to the commission.

Carlos Gutierrez, a senior on the cross country team and band member at Rancho Cotate High School, was selected in early March to travel to Japan by the Sister Cities Relations Committee, which as stated in the mission statement of the commission, aims to “foster international understanding and friendship through exchanges of people, artifacts and ideas with citizens of foreign cities and to develop an increased appreciation of cultural diversity…”

Sachiko Knappman, a member of the committee, said Gutierrez was selected of a group of eight students who applied to go on the trip, but what set him apart from other applicants was his enthusiasm and his ability to bring knowledge of various cultures of North America.

“All of them were very qualified students, so we felt it was very hard,” Knappman said. “Before we had sent a lot of students with European background, ancestry wise and I think more women were chosen somehow than men... and we thought it would be good for Japan to receive a different side of America.”

For Gutierrez, the trip was completely free and funded by the committee’s budget, which is allocated by the city, according to Knappman.

 “The student didn’t have to pay, we are covering the airfare and transportation. Once they’re in Japan, the sister city organization in Japan takes care of it (other expenses). So it is mostly a free trip for American students, except for souvenirs and gifts,” Knappman said.

Gutierrez spent 10 days in Hashimoto with a full itinerary of culturally immersive activities, such as learning how to write in Japanese characters, attending a Japanese baseball game and touring the Golden Pavilion Buddhist temple at Kyoto.

In a phone interview with Gutierrez after the latest Parks and Rec meeting, he said his favorite place and activity in Japan was visiting the high school in Hashimoto.

“I think my favorite activity was visiting the school over there. Everyone is equal to each other, there are separation of groups, like from cheerleaders or football players, everyone is together,” Gutierrez said. 

He said during his appearance at the meeting he was able to meet with the local high school and the city committee, as well as the mayor of Hashimoto, Hiraki Tethuro.

During his brief presentation at the Parks and Rec Commission, he talked about connecting and making friends with the people that he met on his adventure and with the family that hosted him.

“It was a heartwarming experience… because I just grew a connection with the people of Hashimoto… and up to this day I still stay in contact with them and it’s amazing to share my experiences with the students over there. The Sister City Committee has really opened my eyes up as culturally and internationally,” Gutierrez said towards the end of his presentation.   

Despite being nervous for leaving his home town and country without his family, Gutierrez said that the trip was a “dream come true” and was thankful for the committee. 

 “I’ve always dreamed of going to Japan ever since I was a little kid, so it was just a dream come true. I am really grateful to the Sister City Committee for sending me,” he said.

After his presentation of his story and photos, Gutierrez presented a gift from Mayor Tethuro, an authentic “daruma” tapestry, which will be hung in the RP Community Center.

According to Knappman the committee would like to send more students to Japan in the future. “I would like to send at least two in the future, but we are running with the city’s budget,” Knappman said.

When asked what is the most important aspect about having a Sister City Committee for the city and being able to have an exchange program, Knappman said it is important for students to get a glimpse of “a different history, different race and different culture.”

“We’re basically the same human beings and we have differences but at the same time we have similarities and we feel love and respect for others. And there is also a different way for doing things, the Japanese way, or the American way,” Knappman said. “So I would like these young people to see; what you may know, may not be the only way, there is no right or wrong. Knowing the alternative and expanding the way you see things is what I would like them to know.”