All fireworks are illegal in Cotati (even Safe and Sane) Cotati Municipal Code 9.30 Prohibition Against Fireworks

It is unlawful for any person to possess, store, offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or use or explode any fireworks in Cotati.

As we approach the 4th of July Holiday, please report offenders to the Cotati Police Department. Fireworks cause dangerous fires and frighten pets. Fireworks may only be lit July 2, 3 and 4th of July.