Fires, floods, mudslides oh my!

Kids & Pets
March 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for March 5 Penngrove Elementary- Life skills for Feb. 27 A visit to Thomas Page Academy Dictionary mania Bark After Dark benefit a great success Penngrove Elementary - Life skill awards for Feb. 20 Black is beautiful! Obese pets are not cute Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for Feb. 26 Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Hahn Elementary Life skills for the month of Feb. Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Richard Crane Elementary Cougar Cub Character Expectation award winners for the week of Feb. 25 Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets Tale of Cooper John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Finding strays out of Sonoma County Monte Vista-Student builders for Feb. 19 Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 13 Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January University Elementary-Feb. Life skill awards for Creativity Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills A Happy reunion Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 6 Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan Silver Paws times two University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Rohnert Park municipal code update Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

Fires, floods, mudslides oh my!

By: Mickey Zeldes
March 8, 2019

Between fires, floods and mudslides it seems like we have been continuously in disaster mode around here.  Hopefully by now everyone is prepared with what they need in case of a local disaster.  We’ve learned a lot of lessons over the past couple of years, that’s for sure.

During the height of the recent floods, one of our staff had to be rescued and boated out of his rental house.  Good employee that he is, all he grabbed was some clothes and the crate of foster kittens he had at home.  Fortunately, since his bedroom was on the second floor, chances are his personal items will not be damaged.  Whether or not the house will be inhabitable with the moisture and possible mold issues is still unknown.  It will be a major clean-up at the least.  To add insult to injury, just before he was evacuated he got skunked!  A skunk had sought refuge on the porch and when the employee stepped outside and startled him, he got an unwanted present.  A lot to cope with in one day!

We all really need to have two disaster plans.  One is if there is an earthquake or flood and you are locked in place for a few days.  Everyone should have stashed (in a waterproof kit of some kind) enough water and food and other basic necessities for each person, and pet, in your home to survive for at least three days.  Authorities figure in a major disaster you should be prepared to take care of yourself for up to five days before rescue could happen.  That means a basic first aid kit, a change of clothes, a blanket, flashlight and perhaps a battery-powered radio. There are workshops and classes you can take that help you learn what to do in an emergency. You can look up lists of suggested items to include in your kit, and classes offered, on the Red Cross website and other disaster agencies sites.  

The second plan you should have is what would you grab if you had just a few minutes to pack and evacuate.  Do you know where your pet’s crate is?  Your dog’s leash?  Realize that outside of your immediate area life is going on as usual and stores are not affected so there’s no need to grab toiletries or food.  Instead what you may want to save are things of personal sentiment and value.  After getting people and animals out, probably the next things would be photo albums and the computer (forget the monitor).  Maybe some heirloom jewelry or artwork (if you had time to pack a car).  What would you want saved?  Make sure everyone knows so that it’s more likely to get grabbed.

The funniest picture from the fires last year, I thought, was the car packed with toilet paper and food.  The house burned and everything was lost but thank goodness they got the TP out!  Now in an earthquake, that is the lady I want to know!  She was well supplied.  There is still more rain predicted so we may not be out of the woods yet, and after that you may have to worry about the stability of the ground, especially if your home backs up to any kind of hill.  Mudslides are often an issue and even more so in burn areas since there is nothing to hold the soil in place.  

Point being, if you haven’t prepared your emergency plan and kit yet – do it, now!  With one disaster after another we should be the best prepared people around.  There’s no excuse for being caught unaware.  And, of course, make sure your pets are included in both your plans!

Upcoming Events

3rd Annual Sonoma County Bunfest! – Sat., March 30, 11-3 p.m., at the RP Community Center.  Free admission gets you great speakers about bunny care and health, adorable rabbits to meet, rabbit supplies and toys for sale, raffle items and more.  New this year – a family activity center!  Details available at sonomacountybunfest.com

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed. 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.