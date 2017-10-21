Firefighters get a hold on containment, Cal Fire starts investigation

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

After almost a week of battling the relentless wildfires that have ravaged Sonoma and Napa counties, firefighters are starting to make progress on containing two of the largest fires, the Tubbs and Atlas Fire, which are both over 80 percent contained, giving Cal Fire the opportunity to start their investigation into the cause of the fires.

According to Cal Fire the Tubbs Fire has burned 36,432 acres and is 91 percent contained, the Pocket Fire is 12,436 acres and is 63 percent contained, the Nuns/Oakmont Fire is at 54,423 acres at 80 percent containment.

And according to a Cal Fire press conference at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Tuesday, officials said that, “Confidence is increasing daily in the progress being made on fighting all the fires,” and that crews are working on holding the Pocket Fire on its eastern and southern edges. Even though the Nuns and Oakmont Fires have merged, Cal Fire officials noted that the southern portion of the fire is contained and responders will continue to use air attacks to work on putting out the flames.

As of last Thursday, the Rohnert Park Fire Department has mainly been working in the Oakmont area to help protect homes and retain the fire lines.

“The crews that have come from Rohnert Park have spent most of their time with structure protection in Oakmont. We were on a court and we hooked to a water hydrant and we ran water lines to the various houses, mostly to the back of the houses that backed up to a ravine. We did a little wild land firefighting, we had fire coming up the ravine towards the houses and made a dirt fire break,” Rohnert Park Fire Commander Mike Bates said of his crew’s work, who also said they have had crews battling the fire for 24 hours since it started.

While containment at the fire lines is underway with over 4,495 firefighters on scene, with that number expected to grow, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Amy Head, Cal Fire is now undergoing several investigations to determine what caused the deadly fires.

Head said nothing has been ruled out yet as to what ignited the fires, but could not give a definite answer as to what factors could have caused the fire since it is too early in the investigation to tell what may have caused it.

“We don’t have any causes yet, it is under investigation,” Head said, who also noted it can take anywhere from a few days or a year before the cause of the fire is found by investigators.

“Sometimes they come out quickly and sometimes they take more time, so we are investigating multiple fires. It could be a couple of days, it could be a year. Like with the Valley Fire, it did not come out for almost a year. There is a lot of speculation out there and there a lot of rumors, but until the actual confirmed cause comes out we won’t have anything to comment on,” Head explained.

During the same early morning Tuesday press conference with Cal Fire, officials did say that “Investigators are working diligently to find the cause of the fires.”

Dr. Craig Clements, who studies the behavior of wildfires and is the director and associate professor at the Fire Weather Research Laboratory at San Jose State University, said a likely cause of the fires could be natural ignition due to power lines.

“The ignition source could be power lines, a likely source because ignition occurred rapidly. It is either arson or natural ignition and we know it is not lightening. With the San Diego firestorm in 2003 a lot of (the fires) were power line ignition,” Clements said.

When asked if PG&E crews knew whether the fire was indeed started by an electrical or power line, PG&E spokesperson Teresa Young, said they won’t know what started the fire until the cause is confirmed by Cal Fire investigators and that their current focus, is client safety.

“Our singular focus right now is life safety and well-being of the communities affected by the fires, we’re definitely responding in supporting Cal Fire and we’ll likely have a review of the fires with the appropriate agencies, but right now life safety and service restoration is our focus. We aren’t going to speculate on the causes of the fires, but we will continue look over the reviews by the regulators and other agencies,” Young said.

According to a PG&E press release, the company is involved in a year-round “tree abatement” and power line inspection program that keeps watch on power lines and vegetation that could pose as a fire danger.

This includes, “Inspecting along power lines in high fire-danger areas twice a year and in some areas as often as four times a year,” and according to statistics in the press release, “In 2016 68,000 miles of power line,” were patrolled.

However, Clements explained that dry shrubbery also could have played a part in the rapid spread of the colossal fire, saying that the less rain shrubs get, the dryer they become, providing the perfect tinder for a wildfire.

“We (usually) get no rain from May to November and this summer was particularly hot, so there are multiple sources for fire ignition, but if we get rain, then the fuel in shrubs goes down,” Clements said. In addition to the shrubbery, burning houses themselves also give off intense heat, also adding fuel to the fire, “It burned from house to house, which gives off heat as fuel and spreads to the next house, then you get embers that can blow in the wind.”

He also said homes against a hillside or forest are more likely to burn, however, the heat from the smoldering houses is what helped fuel the fire in the suburb communities such as Fountaingrove.

“It is an unprecedented, interesting, unique event... if there was no wind, this couldn’t have happened,” Clemens said of the firestorm.

Santa Rosa and the North Bay are expected to get a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday, with cooler temperatures and higher humidity due to a fall weather pattern coming in from the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Even though weather conditions will improve throughout the week, fire officials warned that the fires could still be unpredictable.

As Mayor of Santa Rosa, Chris Coursey put it, “We all have suffered a trauma here and we are going to be a long time recovering from this incident.”