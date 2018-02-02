Fire displaces RP residents

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Several fire agencies responded to a garage fire early last Tuesday morning at a San Simeon Drive home in Rohnert Park, which displaced the two residents – who escaped unscathed, after the home was declared uninhabitable.

The fire broke out in the two-story home around the 1 a.m., Tuesday morning and the Rohnert Park Public Safety Dispatch Center received two 9-1-1 calls reporting the fire at 1:25 a.m. The two residents reported that the fire was centered in the garage and attic of the home, according to a department press release.

In addition to immediate response from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, fire engines from several other local agencies were called on scene to help with the fire. The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District along with the Rincon Valley Fire District sent engines to aid the RP first responders.

An engine was sent from the Santa Rosa Fire Department to provide more coverage within the city while other RPDPS engines were unavailable and at the scene of the S Section fire.

“The first RPDPS units arrived on scene within two minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the garage, eaves, vents and visible fire showing on the west side of the garage,” the report said.

Prior to first responders arriving on scene, the residents were able to evacuate their home safely and were unharmed in the incident and are now staying with family.

The responding fire crews worked on suppressing the flames from inside the home on the first floor, then moved upstairs to extinguish the flames on the second floor. The fire was put out in roughly 30 minutes and was officially reported to be under control at 1:55 a.m.

Damages estimates from the fire are still being determined and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

However according to RP Department of Public Safety Fire Commander Mike Bates, the investigation has been suspended due to safety concerns and did not have any details on the cause or origin of the fire. Currently the house is boarded up and damage can be seen to the garage and the attic and the blackened roof is precariously leaning to one side.

“We are unable to continue the investigation at this time as the building is unsafe to enter,” Bates said.