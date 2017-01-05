Fire damages home in RP

An early morning fire on Dec. 29 caused nearly $75,000 in damage to a home in Rohnert Park.

The communications center at the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety received several 911 calls concerning a house on fire in the 500 block of Lorraine Court. Engines from the RPDPS, Rancho Adobe Fire District and Rincon Valley Fire District responded to fight the fire.

According to the RPDPS, residents of the home were awake at the time of the fire and had time to evacuate the home prior to emergency personnel arriving. The first RPDPS unit encountered heavy smoke coming from the garage, eaves and attic vents, while there were visible flames showing on the north side of the home.

RPDPS and Rancho Adobe Fire District crews made an aggressive interior fire attack and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Rincon Valley Fire District crews worked quickly to salvage belongings to prevent them from being damaged by water and fire debris.

The fire damaged wood siding on the north side of the home, and the fire extended into the garage and attic space above two bedrooms adjacent to the garage.

The quick actions of the fire crews, the RPDPS said, spared the majority of the home’s living area from any smoke, water or fire damage. The RPDPS, however, deemed the home temporarily uninhabitable.

RPDPS fire investigators, during an origin and cause investigation, found the fire was started in a plastic yard waste bin which had been stored against the exterior wall on the north side of the house. Fireplace ashes had been discarded into the bin about three days prior, and it is believed the ashes smoldered and ultimately caught the contents of the can on fire. Fire from the burning can caught the house on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

The RPDPS reminds those who still burn wood in their fire places to properly dispose of ashes. Remove ashes from fireplaces and place them in a metal, non-combustible container. Place the container outside, away from any flammable items. Generally, ashes that have been placed in a metal container will be cool after four days. To be extra safe, soak the ashes with water and stir the ashes to ensure there are no embers. Once certain no hot embers or ashes remain, ashes can be disposed of in the trash.