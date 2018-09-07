Fire caused by big rig crash

CHP Officers and emergency personnel were called to a traffic collision and brush fire Friday on Adobe Rd. north of State route 116. Phillip Morrison, 44- year-old, from Sonoma was driving southbound on Adobe Rd. when he allowed his truck to drift off the road and down a steep embankment. The huge rig drove into an empty field, hitting a power pole causing live wires to fall across his truck and field. The downed lines caused the truck and field to catch fire. Morrison was not injured and was able to free himself from the vehicle before it engulfed the passenger compartment.

Fire personnel from Lakeville, Wilmar, car Fire, Rancho Adobe and Petaluma Departments as well as PG&E responded to the scene. The power lines had fallen across both lanes of Adobe Rd. causing road closure in both directions. After the power lines were secured and the flames extinguished, emergency personnel were able to move their equipment into an adjacent field while securing the scene.

The rig was damaged so badly that it will require special equipment to recover it and will be left in the field until the proper equipment can respond for the recovery. Due to the road closure, traffic was diverted away from the area and onto Lakeville Hwy. causing a major back-up. At this time driver fatigue is considered to be a factor in the collision.