Kaila Misi, a sophomore at Rancho Cotate High School and goalie for the varsity girls’ soccer team makes a great save during their game against Santa Rosa High School Fri., Feb. 8. This was the last game of the season for the girls and they finished with a win against the undefeated Santa Rosa team, 2-1. Rancho is now rated #6 seed in the NCS playoffs and will play in the first round against Alhambra High School in Alhambra Wed., Feb. 13.

Photo by Jane Peleti