Finding ‘perfect gift’ can be a challenging holiday chore

By: Steven Campbell

Right now, finding “that perfect gift” is getting more and more challenging, and while there is no far-reaching research in psychology that reveals what that gift is, here are some ideas about gift-giving that might help you this season:

Experiences vs. possessions

Research in psychology suggests that experiences make us happier than possessions. In fact, the experience of giving the gift and then receiving it may bring more satisfaction than the actual gift itself. That’s because when loved ones get used to seeing something that they own every day, their initial elation over the object fades away.

Experiences, by contrast, still give pleasure because they are forever in their memory, and they can recall them any time they want to.

In addition, experiences can be successful by demonstrating how well you know and love the other person.

Because my wife Mary likes to quilt, I paid for her to go on a quilting retreat.

The key to giving is in the connection you want to make with that person, not the gift itself.

How much should I spend?

In short, don’t worry about it too much. This is one of those times when gift givers get wrapped up in something gift receivers don’t actually care about.

In one set of studies, researchers found that when people were considering what gift they should get for another person, they believed the other person would appreciate the expensive gifts more than the inexpensive ones.

In reality, when you look at the receiver’s actual appreciation for the gifts, the price wasn’t a factor.

Appreciation didn’t depend on the sticker price. So, although there are practical concerns to consider, the price shouldn’t be the guiding force behind your gift decisions. If you pick a more expensive gift, don’t do it just because it costs more; do it because you think that’s the gift the other person will appreciate.

Again, the key to giving is in the connection you want to make.

Giving them what they want

You may take a lot of pleasure in thinking about what would be the perfect gift for someone. However, research shows that simply saying “it's the thought that counts” is probably misguided.

“Putting thought into the gift may serve as some protection for you,” said Nicolas Epley, professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. “But it may not necessarily increase the person's appreciation for the gift.”

“If you're trying to make a gift-giver happy, get them what they want.”

Again, the key is in the connection.

The safe choice

Dan Ariely, Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University, wishes people would be a little riskier in their gift choices.

When you’re stuck on what to get someone, it’s tempting to turn to gifts that don’t last very long, such as flowers and chocolates.

They don’t take up very much space, and if they’re not pleasing to the recipient, it’s not a big deal.

You don’t have to bear much responsibility for things going wrong.

However, one of the reasons for giving gifts is to make a connection, so it’s better to take a risk and go for something that truly stands out.

Dr. Ariely says, “Try to give something that the person would not have thought about buying for themselves.”

For instance, last Christmas Mary gave me a very expensive set of headphones, something I would not have purchased for myself.

I was very polite after I opened the package and nodded my appreciation, while Mary sat there looking very excited about her gift to me.

However, when I went for my run the next morning, and heard the magnificent music coming out of those headphones for the first time, I rushed back into our house, up the stairs, woke Mary up, and thanked her profusely for buying me something I never would have bought myself.

Again, the key to giving is the connection you want to have!

What should the gift say about me?

There are two strategies for buying the perfect gift.

The first is to be recipient-focused, which means you look for a gift that reflects the qualities of receiver.

For example, if I buy a book for Mary by her favorite author (even if I don’t personally like it), it would be a recipient-focused gift.

The second strategy is to be giver-focused, which means you look for a gift that reflects who you are. So if I buy my favorite book for Mary because I want to share something of myself with her, that’s a giver-focused gift.

Now this is interesting. In a series of studies published this year, researchers found that people overwhelmingly think they prefer recipient-focused gifts.

However, the research revealed a surprising pattern. Even though people thought they preferred recipient-focused gifts, it was actually giver-focused gifts that brought people closer.

It seems as though there’s greater meaning in a giver-focused gift.

So, now when I want to buy a book for Mary, I buy an audio that we can enjoy together while we are driving in the car or sitting in the living room at the end of the day.

Here’s a thought for this Christmas – look for something that lets you share something of yourself with the person you love.

One last time, the key to giving is the connection you want to make with the person you love.

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent” and conducts “The Winners Circle” every two months at Sonoma Mountain Village in RP. Contact Steven at 480-5007 or go his website at stevenrcampbell.com to ask about his one-day free monthly seminar.