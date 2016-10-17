Film inspires Rotary Club to help heal through use of music

By: Irene Hilsendager

The members of the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati were inspired by the documentary “Alive Inside,” a dogma that chronicles the startling experiences of elderly individuals throughout the country who have been reinvigorated through a simple experience of listening to music.

This influential film revealed the uniquely human conjunction that is found in music and how its healing capability can succeed where prescription medication is lacking, especially in cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Among some participants, researchers had found synchronization in several key brain areas and similar brain activity patterns in different people who would listen to the same music. This suggests that participants would not only perceive the music the same way but despite whatever personal differences they brought to the table, there was a level on which they would share a common experience.

Brain regions involved in movement, attention, planning and memory would consistently show activation when participants listened to music.

Through discussions, the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati decided to partner with the Windsor Care Center of Petaluma (WCCP) and to this conclusion, they would purchase and configure 18 iPod shuffles/headphones with music that the chosen participants along with their families would identify the era or special experiences to the patients.

The iPods were filled with music by volunteers including the Technology Middle School Interact Club and then given to the individuals with various degrees of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The Rotary Club’s goals were exceeded both quantitatively and emotionally.

By playing the favorite or familiar music, eyes lit up, limbs moved, speech and interaction improved, coloring became more precise and daily hygenic routines became animated such as combing of the hair and brushing their teeth unassisted. The Windsor Care Center of Petaluma now incorporated Music and Mind into a regular daily routine.

WCC has also added other elements such as lavender candles, familiar tactile objects and hand massages into their program.

Throughout the 2015 rotary year, the RCRC had a core group of five or six volunteers who would visit the Windsor Care Center several times to help monitor the interest and progress of the program.

The club even co-hosted a Rotary Valentine’s Day to assist all the residents of the WCC in making valentines and decorating cookies for their visiting families.

Cassie Whittington, a fellow Rotarian from the San Rafael Evening Club and also a therapist at WCC, put a journaling program into place in order to track the progress of the 18 residents along with their families and other staff members. The club also received a Rotary District Grant for their valiant efforts.Not every experience is a total breakthrough but while watching “Alive Inside” and seeing the results at WCCP, it is known that even the tiniest steps forward can be life changing for both the recipient and caretakers.

Anyone interested in learning more about any aspect of the Music and the Mind program should contact kshoya@aol.com or call (707) 535-6427.