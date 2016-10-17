Feminist lecture series to feature inspiring Sonoma County voices

The fall 2016 Feminist Lecture Series at Sonoma State University includes a special lecture by Sonoma County native Rebecca Fein, founding director of the “Powerful Voices Project.” Her documentary film series tells stories of resilience, hope and recovery of people who have experienced sexual trauma.

Other speakers include Sonoma State alumni and leaders from the local community. This fall’s series includes topics like Islam vs. Feminism, breast cancer activism and more.

Lectures are held on Thursdays, noon to 12:50 p.m. in Stevenson 1002. Admission is free, parking on campus is $5-$8.

The series is presented by the Women's and Gender Studies Department at SSU.

• Islam vs. Feminism: The False Dichotomy (Sept. 22): Sabina Khan-Ibarra is the founder of Muslimah Montage, a web platform where Muslim women of all backgrounds share their journeys and reflections, weaving powerful and unforgettable stories about their increasingly visible role in the global culture.

• Barbara Brenner, Breast Cancer Activism and Social Justice (Oct. 6): Susie Lampert was Barbara Brenner's life partner for 38 years, from the time they met in graduate school until Barbara's death from ALS in 2013. Susie will talk about Barbara's life and influence on breast cancer activism, and read selections from “So Much to Be Done: The Writings of Breast Cancer Activist Barbara Brenner.”

• League of Women Voters Get Ready to Vote! (Nov. 3): Emerging from the Women's Suffrage Movement, the League of Women Voters has maintained its prime mission of political education for 96 years and continues to be an iconic organization acting in the public interest. This presentation will cover highlights of the League’s history, mission and current relevance. Nancy Burrington is an alumna of Sonoma State and is president of the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County.

• Undocumented Students Speak Out (Nov. 10): SSU’s Undocu-Scholar Coalition provides support to current and future undocumented SSU students and their allies, enabling them to succeed. This presentation from Sonoma State Chicano and Latino Studies lecturer Mariana Martinez will cover information about policies including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), license information (AB-60), California Dream Act, and AB-540.

• Stories of Surviving and Thriving After Experiencing Sexual Assault (Nov. 17): Becky Fein is the founding director of the Powerful Voices Project, a documentary film series that tells stories of resilience, hope, and recovery of people who have experienced sexual trauma. This interactive talk will explore the power of storytelling in service to healing, and changing the conversation around sexual assault and its survivors.

• Queer and Trans Artists of Color (Dec. 1): Nia King is a mixed-race writer, illustrator, drummer, filmmaker and activist from Boston, Massachusetts, who is proud to call Oakland home. She is a multimedia journalist whose work focuses on political art by women, queer people and people of color.