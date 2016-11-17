Feelings on elections stem from beliefs about election

By: Steven Campbell

Mind Body and Spirit

Half of America arose last Wednesday morning feeling absolutely joyous, while the other half felt stunned. However, no matter how any of us felt, did you know that those feelings did not come from the election?

They came from our beliefs about the election.

This is a principle that was suggested back in 1962 in a little book titled “A Guide to Rational Living,” written by Dr. Albert Ellis, who is regarded by most psychologists as the second-most influential psychologist in the history of psychology. (The first is usually Carl Rogers, and the third is Sigmund Freud.) Some of the chapter titles in Dr. Ellis’ book summarize his research:

• “You Largely Feel the Way You Think.”

• “How You Create Your Feelings.”

• “Overcoming the Influences of the Past.”

• “How to Stop Blaming and Start Living.”

Dr. Ellis suggested that our feelings do not come from what has happened to us, or is happening to us; nor do they come from how we were raised, or events in our lives. They come from our beliefs about what is happening to us, our beliefs about how we were raised, and our beliefs about events in our lives.

Thousands of psychological studies have validated this fact. Our feelings do not come from what is happening to us, they come from our beliefs about what is happening to us. And dear reader, we can change those beliefs. And when we do, our feelings follow.

Let me illustrate. Imagine your name is Joe and we’ve been friends for years. One Saturday morning, I show up on your front porch with a shovel. “Hi Joe! I'm going to dig a hole in your backyard?”

“Ok” you say rather tentatively. So, I go to your backyard and start digging a hole. As you watch me dig, beliefs begin forming in your mind. “We’ve been friends for years…Steve knows that today is my birthday. He also knows I love trees. Oh! That’s what Steve is doing! He’s digging a hole in my backyard to plant a tree for my birthday. Oh Steve…you’re so sweet. Call Mary over and we’ll have pizza tonight to celebrate my birthday!”

However, here’s another scenario. We hate each other, and I show up on your front porch one Saturday morning, and announce that I’m digging a hole in your backyard. As you watch me, your beliefs are completely different. You believe I'm digging a hole to bury you in it. The feelings that follow are angry, fearful and hateful.

Now, watch this! Same Joe…same Steve…same Saturday morning…same front porch…same back yard…same shovel…same hole…but completely different beliefs.

And completely different feelings! Our feelings follow our beliefs!

Now, our brains believe everything we tell them without question. So when we say to ourselves, “This is really hard!” our brains say, “Ok!” and then find ways to make them hard. That’s the scary part.

However, there is a wonderful part. When we say to ourselves, “This is really easy!” our brains say “Ok” just as quickly, and then become obsessed with finding ways to make it easy.

Now, is what you are saying true? Your brain doesn’t even care. All it cares about is what you tell it. (For more on this, read “Phantoms in the Brain’ by Dr. V.S. Ramachandran.)

So, when you believe certain things about the election, your feelings are coming from those beliefs. In addition, your brain will then be doing everything it can to make those beliefs come true. That’s its job!

I am suggesting we can change our beliefs from “something very scary and different is happening to America,” to the need to saturate America with prayer, especially prayer for our new president elect, that he would become one of the best presidents this nation has ever seen.

You have no doubt seen people in your own life who have radically changed through prayer, meditation, changing how they think, counseling, therapy or simply growing wiser with time. God can do that!

Perhaps the best thing that has come out of this election is that it is bringing many Americans to our knees in prayer.

As this world is becoming such a scary place, maybe that’s the best place we could be.

Steven Campbell is the author of “Making Your Mind Magnificent” and conducts “The Winners Circle” every two months at Sonoma Mountain Village in RP. Contact Steven at 480-5007 or go his website at stevenrcampbell.com to ask about his one-day free monthly seminar.