February is heart month

February is American Heart month and a good time to think about the facts about heart disease. One in three United States adults are living with some type of heart disease. Know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and a major cause of disability.

In 2010, heart disease cost the United States $444 billion. This total includes the cost of health care services, medication and lost productivity. Did you know that taking care of your teeth can impact heart health by reducing your chances of having a heart attack or a stroke by 50 percent?

The American Heart Association recommends the “Life’s Simple 7” for good heart health.

Get active.

Control your cholesterol.

Eat better.

Manage your blood pressure.

Lose weight.

Reduce your blood sugar.

Stop smoking.

To learn about additional ways to be heart healthy, visit www.health.NIH.Gov or www.heart.org.