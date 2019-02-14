Feb. 8 history 1992 ‘Reuse’ is a message of paint exchange

By: Irene Hilsendager

Most everyone is familiar with the catch phrase, “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” and we’ve seen an effort to recycle along the curbs of our streets and in the offices of our cities, but what about those other two words?

Just a few miles from Rohnert Park and Cotati, at the Sonoma County Central Landfill on Mecham Rd., “reuse” is the message.

Garbage Reincarnation, a non-profit recycling group, operating by contract with Sonoma County, sponsors a paint exchange program.

Hundreds of gallons of paint are given to the site each month and then handed out to other persons free of charge, according to Pavitra Crimmel, environmentalist and employee for Garbage Reincarnation.

Persons with unwanted paint can bring containers to the program as long as they meet the criteria. The paint must be clearly labeled, at least half full and liquid.

Paint can be given to the program or exchanged and any person wanting paint can receive as much as they want for free.

It is unsafe to discard paint in landfills and the way one person can use that is of giving paint for another to use. use to, said Crimmel.

