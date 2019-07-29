Fatal bicycle vs. vehicle collision

On July 23, at 0014 hours, CHP officers responded to a collision with ambulance responding on Petaluma Hill Road at Hopi Trail. Initial calls to 9-1-1 advised a vehicle had struck a bicyclist and a second vehicle had possibly run over a body. Upon arrival by CHP Officers, the bicyclist had been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation and physical evidence at the scene indicated the bicyclist was riding in the southbound lane of Petaluma Hill Road, and not within the designated bicycle lane. A 2009 Ford Focus was being driven by Christian Larios Flores (28 years old, Santa Rosa) southbound on Petaluma Hill Road, south of Yolanda Avenue, when the Focus struck the bicyclist. The bicyclist who was wearing all dark clothing, was ejected from the bicycle over the top of the Focus and landed in the southbound lane. A 2017 Subaru Legacy was being driven by Chloe Sannikov (28 years old, Rohnert Park) southbound on Petaluma Hill Road, when the Subaru struck the bicycle rider who was lying in the southbound lane.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol and drugs were ruled out for the drivers of the two vehicles, but any impairment of the bicyclist has yet to be determined.

At this time, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Any inquiries regarding the identification of the deceased should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s office. Anyone with information regarding this collision are asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office.

