Farrell new CRPUSD president; Nonn sworn in as new trustee

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District installed a new president, swore in a new member of the Board of Trustees and swore in an incumbent who won reelection in November.

Tracy Farrell, elected to the board in 2014, was voted in as president by a 3-2 vote. She defeated longtime board member Leffler Brown. Also, Marc Orloff also was voted in as the board’s clerk via 3-2 vote over Brown.

Timothy Nonn, who nominated Brown for both positions, was sworn in as the new trustee. Nonn received the most votes of any of the four candidates in the November election. Jennifer Wiltermood, who served as board president last year, also was sworn in.

If the initial votes of the new Board of Trustees are any indication, there are two factions on the board.

The majority faction consists of Wiltermood, Orloff and Farrell, with Brown and Nonn on the other side. Expect more 3-2 votes by this board than in recent years.

During the past two election cycles and during meetings, the trustees have done little to hide a genuine lack of trust.