Family planning memorial service for Walter Smith

By: Irene Hilsendager

For several years, a Korean Navy veteran by the name of Walter Smith ran a little thrift store on Professional Center Drive in Rohnert Park.

Last November, Smith suddenly passed away. Smith was always known for his great big heart, his love of jokes and the many friends that he chatted with every day. His family meant the world to him. Every day, the children and friends would receive jokes via email. He was a very outgoing person involved with the chambers and spent much of his time doing volunteer work, which included being a volunteer during the air shows at the Pacific Air Museum in Santa Rosa.

Smith loved old cars and was even active in an old car club. He could tell you every stat about any car he had ever seen. He always said that his No. 1 purpose in life was to enjoy his children and watch the grandkids play ball, especially when he had coached the little leagues.

At the age of 17, Smith joined the Navy and was stationed on Treasure Island in the Bay Area. While there, Smith would visit Santa Rosa and met a beautiful young lady that babysat for some of his relatives and she soon became his wife. Nine children were born to this union. Some of the siblings live in California and the others are spread through out the United States.

Now, after three years, one of his biggest joys in life had to be closed down. Before his passing he was in the process of negotiating with an owner on Southwest Boulevard, as he had to vacate the property on Professional Center Drive because of the increasing cost of rent.

Smith for many years was in the used car business. He loved talking and dealing with so many of his customers that came to purchase or just “chew” with Smith in the Santa Rosa area. Several years ago Smith was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had to travel to the San Francisco Veteran Hospital for treatment. During this time, Smith became involved with the organization of Vet Connect. Then he went on to form a partnership with the Purple Heart Thrift store. The Purple Heart organization was not in the position to get involved after Smith’s passing, as they did not have the storage capacity that he had provided. He took his own money and rented huge containers to keep most of the donations that were provided for the store and also helped other thrift stores to keep merchandise in their own stores. Smith was very generous, using the funds from the thrift store to give to the wounded veterans.

This past September, Smith and 18 of his family members took a trip to Arizona to watch his faithful Giants play ball. They celebrated the birthday of their sister, Tina, who also had passed away last summer. Smith was so proud of his daughter, Tina. She was a Marine.

Tina’s birthday was Sept. 10, and while there Walt turned 85 on Sept. 16.

Tina and her father would go several times a year to the boardwalk in Santa Cruz, as Walt was quite adventurous.

He also loved to go to St. Eugene’s Parish in Santa Rosa each year for their special polenta dinners. Grandma Smith is also famous for the “granny catch” at the Giants game.

Memorial services are still pending at this late date but mostly because the across country siblings cannot find a date for all to be at the Calvary Cemetery, where Smith will be buried near his mother’s grave. His daughter, Ginger, is still working on details and with the large circle of friends that Walt had, she will make contact so everyone can tell stories about their friendship with Walt.