Family emergency scam

Under reported and overly difficult on our hearts, this scam, often called the “grandparent scam,” preys on family bonds. Scammers claim to be a member of your family or a police officer or lawyer representing your loved one. They will tell stories of an accident, arrest, or kidnapping and request money to resolve the situation. Often they request that you not tell anyone else. If you receive a request like this, slow down, ask questions and consult others in your family. Avoid talking to someone who threatens you or your loved ones and be wary of anyone who demands an immediate payment or decision.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.