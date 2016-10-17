Families can enjoy late-summer bass fishing, which is excellent

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen’s Report

Here are a few late-summer ideas for the family. Clear Lake is reporting excellent bass fishing and a vigorous crappie, bluegill and catfish bite.

A day trip to Clear Lake with a nice picnic hamper is a wonderful way to spend a family day. Youngsters love catching fish. The shoreline is a good bet for bluegill and crappie, as they put up a good fight and are easy to catch. The little guys love the fast action and they can use their Barbie and Spider Man fishing poles.

When my kids were young, I put their fish in a wire net in the water and we would do a release ceremony when they were done fishing. They learn two lessons that way – how to treat your catch and how they’re out to have fun. Check with the local pro fishing shops for advice on fishing with children, you have to tie them to the hook just so.

A sure bet is the beautiful Smith’s Trout Farm at 18401 Ida Clayton Road in Calistoga (707) 987-3651. Pack a nice lunch and head out for a great day of memories. The drive is just over one hour from Rohnert Park. The ride up from Knights Valley on Highway 29 is twisty, so be careful of motion sickness.

Bring a small cooler to bring your catch home, as catch and release is prohibited. They can catch fish until you are broke, or until they get bored. Forty dollars per kid is a lot of trout.

Beautiful Blue Lakes on Highway 20 out of Ukiah is a delightful place. The lake is fed by deep underground springs. If you have a small boat, take a shot at catching the rainbow trout that live in the deep blue water. At the north shore is the Le Trianon Resort, www. LeTrianon.com. A swimming and picnic beach are available for a small day-use fee. At the southern end of Blue Lake is Pine Acres, a great picnic spot where swimming and dock fishing are available. Next door is the guided lake ride featuring Captain Bob. A day trip to the State Indian Museum State Historic Park in Sacramento is an excellent family experience. The displays illustrate the cultures of the state’s first inhabitants. A section of the museum features a hands-on area, where visitors can try their hand at using Indian tools. The California State Indian Museum is located in the downtown area of Sacramento at 26th and K Streets. Coastal camping in the late summer and early fall is excellent.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.