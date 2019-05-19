News Briefs
May 19, 2019
Fake check scams

May 17, 2019

Fake checks are the darlings of many scam artists, from bogus lottery winnings, fake employment opportunities, to phony grant awards. Whatever the story, the scam artist sends you a check and then asks you to use it to buy gift cards or wire money to them. You deposit the check into your account, and when it bounces, you are responsible for covering those funds. There is no legitimate reason why someone who gives you money would need you to send money back to them. 

Be a fraud fighter!  If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.