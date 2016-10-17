Failure to spay/neuter means too many kittens

By: Mickey Zeldes

Frustrated that her cat had back-to-back litters, a young woman came into the shelter holding a carrier with the mom and six 2-week-old kittens. She said she wanted the mom, had made a spay appointment for her and had been told that we would find a foster home for the kittens.

She still had two of her kittens from the last litter, as well as the mom’s sister who had also had one litter. Her frustration was clear – too many kittens!

Because the kittens’ chances of survival (and good health) increase dramatically if they remain with the mom cat, we told her we would take them into our program, but she would be the foster parent and would need to continue raising them until they were closer to 8-weeks-old and could be altered and put up for adoption. Because they would be “our” kittens, we would take care of all their medical care as well as spay, vaccinate and microchip the mom for free. In fact, the shelter would do that for the mom’s sister as well and take the last remaining two kittens, who were now 4-months-old, immediately into our adoption program. That helped lessen her feeling of being overwhelmed.

Kittens and other animals, populate exponentially, which means quicker than you would think. Because in just a short period, it’s not just the mom who can have offspring. In fact, because animals become sexually mature quite young, the first litter can soon start having babies of their own, adding to the problem. Did you know that if a cat comes into heat early, she can have three litters in a year?

If she has just four kittens (two males and two females), those two females can start breeding when they are just about 5 months old. At the end of the first year there would be 21 cats. That’s assuming each litter was just four kittens and only two were female – so it’s a conservative number. Using that criteria by the end of year 2, you would have 241 cats. (Do the math, how many would you have by year 3? Answer is at the bottom). It’s easy to see how these hoarding situations get that way. It doesn’t take long for things to get out of control.

Our community is fortunate we have an excellent spay/neuter program. Subsidized by our animal license fees, we can offer free spays and neuters for all cats of current residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. It includes vaccinations, flea medication and a microchip. Did I mention it was free? No reason at all to find yourself in a similar predicament as this young woman. Call our appointment message line at 588-3531 to get on the schedule. Please take advantage of this offer and help spread the word to those who might not otherwise see it posted. This is one offer that we don’t want to limit or keep secret.

In the meantime, we have lots of kittens and wonderful adult cats available for adoption. So if you might be in the market for a feline companion, please stop by the shelter and check out our selection.

If you don’t see what you want, put in an application – we know there will be more coming.

In fact, we know the shelter will have at least these six coming in about six more weeks!

(The answer is in year 3 there would be a total of 2,682 cats!)

Upcoming events

• Fix-it Clinics: Free cat spays/neuters and low-cost dog surgeries are available for low-income residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Call 588-3531 for more information or an appointment.

• No More Lost Pets Campaign: Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. Free pet ID tags and backup microchips are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.

No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.