Fact or Fiction? October Challenge

1. There are 31 days in October.

Fact or Fiction?

2. Fall ends in October in the United States.

Fact or Fiction?

3. Many Americans pick pumpkins in October.

Fact or Fiction?

4. Opal is one of the birthstones for October.

Fact or Fiction?

5. Most opals are all gray.

Fact or Fiction?

6. Several holidays take place in October, including Halloween, which falls on October 1.

Fact or Fiction?

7. Thanksgiving takes places in Canada on the second Monday of October.

Fact or Fiction?

8. Many sports leagues have games in October.

Fact or Fiction?

9. October is National Pizza Month in the United States.

Fact or Fiction?

10. National Hispanic Heritage Month ends in October in the United States.

Fact or Fiction?