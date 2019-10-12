Facebook divides us into two camps

Kids & Pets
October 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Bark After Dark is coming Monte Vista Elementary student builders for October 1 Rancho Cotate High School student of the month of September for kindness Dog Days of August When to rescue kittens Fostering is fun Richard Crane Elementary Assembly Bark After Dark benefit a great success Dog fights – often more bark than bite University Elementary School Life Skill Responsibility Award for September Black is beautiful! Summer hazards for pets Monte Vista student builders for September Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 Odd couples and unusual friends Lifeskill recipients for Hahn for September Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Sonoma County Vegfest – learn about a plant-based diet Why animals shed so much Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October The Richard Crane School- Cougar Cub Character Assembly How many is too many felines? Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets Belated Happy Mother’s Day To spend or not to spend on pets? John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Finding strays out of Sonoma County RP Animal Shelter has a rodent nursery Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November All the pieces in place Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January Penngrove Elementary - Life skill awards for Feb. 20 Want something cuddly, attend the Bunfest 2019 John Reed-Positive behavior winners for March 26 Cautions for your pet on the 4th of July Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills A Happy reunion Monte Vista-Student builders for Feb. 19 Obese pets are not cute Monte Vista Elementary-Being responsible Hahn Elementary-Lifeskills for the month of March Long distance adoptions Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 6 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Feb. 13 John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for Feb. 26 Rancho Cotate High School-Students of the month for Feb. and March Richard Crane’s walk-a-thon Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan Silver Paws times two University Elementary-Feb. Life skill awards for Creativity Hahn Elementary Life skills for the month of Feb.  2019 World’s ugliest dog® contest Richard Crane- Cougar Cub Character Assembly for May 20 University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Rohnert Park municipal code update Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Richard Crane Elementary Cougar Cub Character Expectation award winners for the week of Feb. 25 Hahn Elementary-Life skill recipients for May Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. To be a senior cat during the summer is the pits Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards Mark your calendars-Support Bark After Dark Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Spring is turtle season? Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Thomas Page Academy awards for May Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Summer camp review Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Saving Hopps becomes a job Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Why nice animals sit Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet We appreciate our volunteers University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August John Reed Elementary-Positive behavior winners for April 30 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 You love pets? Quality vs. quantity John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Fires, floods, mudslides oh my! Happy Birthday Monte Vista-Student builders for April 2 Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Monte Vista Elementary received recognition of being safe Monte Vista-Award winners for May 7 Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for March 5 Richard Crane-Cougar Cub Character Assembly for April 1 Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for April 10 Inside or out – the debate continues Penngrove Elementary- Life skills for Feb. 27 RCHS seniors sign commitment University Elementary-Life Skill Award for Perseverance for the month of April Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Summer fun for animal lovers Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Hahn Elementary-Lifeskill recipients for the month of April Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 A visit to Thomas Page Academy Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Leoni wins speaker contest Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Bunny fur ban bill The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly April 29 Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Dictionary mania Time to get immunized before school starts It’s spring and kittens are popping 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer The truth about no-kill, does not mean zero deaths School bus safety 101 Thomas Page STEAM Club Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter? Tale of Cooper

Facebook divides us into two camps

By: Mickey Zeldes
October 11, 2019

We post all incoming strays on both our Facebook page and on Nextdoor.com.  It’s amazing how helpful these apps have been in getting lost animals returned home.  It seems that if posted far and widely enough someone knows someone who recognizes the animal and will tell their parents that their missing dog or cat (or rabbit, or….) is at the shelter.  This works too for helping adoption animals get seen by a wide audience, but I digress.  This alone should be reason enough to follow us on Facebook, you can help animals just by clicking your mouse!

Even more interesting though are the comments under the posts of these stray animals.  When it’s a post for a lost dog we hear things like “he’s so cute, hope he finds his way home,”  “She’s adorable, if she’s not reclaimed I would be interested in adopting,” and “Thank you finder for rescuing this dog!”  Clearly everyone is in agreement that the dog shouldn’t be left out on his/her own.  But boy do things get heated when a stray cat is featured!  

One side will say things like what’s written for the dogs, all positive and grateful that we are helping these animals, but the other comments come from people who apparently allow their cats to free-roam.  Their comments run the course of “if the animal isn’t obviously hurt, leave him alone!  He is probably someone’s pet in the area and doesn’t need ‘rescuing’!” “Why would someone bring in a cat that is just hanging around outside?  Go help an animal that actually needs help!” to “Great, you just stole someone’s pet and if they even think to come to the shelter they will have to pay a huge fine to get her back.  Way to go neighbor!”  Interestingly it doesn’t seem to matter if the animal is fixed, or not, elderly or very young, thin or in good shape; their comments always comes back to just leave the animal alone.

Most Good Samaritans get involved in the first place because they care about animals and they also read all our lost cat posts.  Some of these animals might be a neighborhood cat just out for his daily constitutional but given the number of lost cat reports we have, there is an equal chance that this is someone’s missing pet.  There is also no way these kind-hearted people are going to walk by a cat that is clearly underweight or in otherwise rough shape.  No, they don’t have to be bleeding on the side of the road to tug at their heartstrings; just being severely matted, very thin, or seen for days during a heat spell is enough to galvanize these people into action.  Occasionally it is an angry neighbor who is fed up with someone’s cat using their garden as a litterbox, killing the birds they have put seeds out for, spraying on their patio furniture or fighting with their pets in their yard.  We need to share the earth people!  It doesn’t belong to just your cat, no matter how cute he is!  And why would anyone knowingly leave an intact animal loose to breed indiscriminately?  That’s just crazy! We get in far too many accidental litters to think that is acceptable.  In fact, when we get in kittens we push the finders to actively look for the mom and any intact males in the area because she is sure to get pregnant again and the cycle will just repeat itself.

Bringing a stray cat to the shelter is not the death sentence it once was.  We have a 92 percent live-release rate and work closely with Forgotten Felines to provide another option (working cats!) for those cats that come in too feral to be adopted into a home.  Getting these stray cats the veterinary care they need, as well as fixed and microchipped before they go back out-the-door, and educating owners about safer options to allow their cats some outdoor exercise time (catios and enclosures, fence-in systems, etc.) while keeping peace in their neighborhood, is what we are all about.  We won’t turn away a stray from our jurisdiction but we may have a conversation about him going back there once cleared medically.  So thank you to all the Good Samaritans out there – keep doing what you are doing, it is helping a lot of animals!

 

Upcoming Events

Tickets are now available for Bark After Dark, a dinner and auction for the animals.  The Animal Shelter’s League annual fundraiser will be held on Sat., Nov. 2, 6:30-10 p.m. at the RP Community Center.  All proceeds go directly to supporting the RP Animal Shelter and the animals in our community.  Tickets are going fast – get yours at www.animalshelterleaguerp.org or at the RP Animal Shelter. 

 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.