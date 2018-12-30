FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $2.9 million to the Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) for relocation of a portion of the water supply pipeline outside a hazard zone, providing for increased resiliency to future disasters.

“Ensuring our community is better prepared to withstand disasters is one of my highest priorities in Congress, which is why I am proud to announce this federal funding that will shore up our water transmission systems across Sonoma County,” said Thompson. “Our water infrastructure must be modernized and ready to continue serving the customers who rely on it, no matter the disaster scenario.”

“In aftermath of the catastrophic wildfires that rocked Northern California, we must do everything we can ensure our communities are as ready as possible for future disasters,” said Huffman. “I’m glad to announce that the Sonoma Counter Water Agency will receive this federal support to update their water infrastructure to be prepared in case of emergency. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners to ensure that our districts have every resource needed during the long path to recovery and resiliency.”

“We are very grateful for this show of support from our federal partners. This project will increase the resiliency and reliability of our water transmission system,” said James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma Water Board of Directors. “This will help us maintain safe and reliable drinking water for our 600,000 customers in the event of an earthquake. Investing in our critical infrastructure is one of the most important services that government provides.”