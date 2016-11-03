Exploring politics’ impact on pets

By: Mickey Zeldes

The tension in the air is so strong you can almost cut it with a knife. Do you feel it too? It feels like everything is being suspended pending the outcome of the vote next Tuesday.

My husband has noticed a dramatic decrease in business the last couple weeks and said many other business owners have made the same comment. Not that life will really change that much (one hopes) on Wednesday regardless of who wins – but the long-term ramifications are scary. Have you found yourself putting off a purchase or plans because of an air of uncertainty? This is an important election and we need everyone to turn out and vote – don’t let the polls lull you into antipathy!

How this affects pets is even less definitive. We’ve noticed that adoptions have slowed down. Maybe people are spending less on veterinary care at the moment. It’s really hard to quantify. Certainly, the flow of animals into the shelter has not been affected – we’re still getting in strays and owner surrenders at a steady pace. We consider it a good day when more animals go out than come in – and we’ve had few of those lately.

There is a difference for animals, though, between the two parties you might want to take into consideration. The recent floods in North Carolina, for example, brought a lot of national attention to the issue of hog farming and animal waste disposal. Not surprisingly, the conservatives push for less regulations while the liberals see the need for more. This isn’t just an animal issue, and it should concern everyone who cares about our water quality and the environment. That’s just one issue to consider but it’s an important one.

Enough about politics! Election day will be here soon enough! Want to take your mind off this rhetoric for a while and just have fun? Join us Saturday, Nov. 5, 6:30-9 p.m. for our Bark After Dark fundraiser. We have some awesome auction items – a dinner for eight cooked by our own firefighters with a ride in the fire truck afterwards (have you dreamed of that since childhood?), an autographed CD from Jewel, a bicycle and helmet, a one-night stay at the Madrona Manor in Healdsburg with dinner, lots of good wines and winery tours (giving an experience rather than another trinket is a great holiday gift for the person who already has everything), restaurant gift certificates, Canopy Tours Zip-lining, an autographed Milwaukee Brewers team baseball from 2011, artwork from local artists and photographers, lots of pet supplies and services (boarding, grooming, etc.) and tons more. View a more extensive list of bid items at tinyurl.com/Bark-dark2016.

All that plus you get a delicious pasta dinner, delectable desserts, wine and beer at our no-host bar and entertainment by Las Vegas headliner Stephen Sorrentino. For more details and to buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/Bark-dark2016, stop by the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter or come to the Rohnert Park Community Center and pay at the door. Don’t let the uncertainty of the future taint your weekend. Come out and have a good time!

Upcoming events

• No More Lost Pets: Free microchips and pet ID tags are available for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one. The shelter is open Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.