Sportsmens Report
August 19, 2018
Exploring natural geological beauties

By: Bill Hanson
August 10, 2018
This rock came out of the volcano as black molten glass and named Obsidian. The black obsidian blended with another flow of liquid glass with a brown mahogany color, free floating particles of the mineral Magnesite hardened inside the mixture which created the gold sheen. Thus, Double-Flow Gold Sheen Mahogany. This was found near Buck Mountain in the Modoc National Forest.

*Bill Hanson’s full sportsmen’s report will resume next week.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a dedicated sportsman. He is the former president of the Mycological Society. Look for his column each week in the Community Voice.