Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25

Every day, 50-75 Sonoma County children and teens need a safe place to live in our community. There’s an URGENT NEED for foster parents and adoptive families to open their homes to local foster children and give them a place they can feel safe, wanted and loved.

There are several options for foster parenting:

•Provide a temporary home as an emergency foster parent or foster parent,

•Become a foster parent to a child or youth with the possibility of adoption, or

• Rent out a room and be a mentor to an older foster youth going to school or working

Learn more Mon., Feb. 25 at Explore Foster Parenting, a one-hour discussion held monthly, 6-7 p.m., at 2255 Challenger Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa. Light snacks are served. For information and to reserve a seat, call (707) 565-4274.

Hear from experienced foster parents, former foster youth and local foster care agencies, including the Sonoma County Human Services Department Family, Youth and Children’s Division, TLC Child & Family Services, Alternative Family Services, Lilliput Families and Seneca.

For more about becoming a Sonoma County foster parent,

visit sonomafostercare.org or call (707) 565-4274.