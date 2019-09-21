Exhibit commemorating LGBTQ+ history on display at SSU

The Sonoma State University Library is hosting a multimedia exhibit this fall commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and the following decades of LGBTQ+ liberation.

From the present to Dec. 13, “Queeries: Queer Artists & Identity” will be located in the Library Gallery to celebrate queer culture and identities while exploring boundaries of gender and performance art. The exhibit features Bay Area artists including Jerome Caja, Jeffrey Cheung, Seth Eisen, Jeremy Novy, Silky Shoemaker, as well as prints from the Queer Ancestors Project. Originally showcased at the 2018 Sonoma County Pride Celebration, “LGBTQI History: A Sonoma County Timeline 1950s-1999” is also on display.

The Jean and Charles Schulz Foundation and the Department of Women’s and Gender Studies have funded a collaboration with artist Seth Eisen and professor Don Romesburg’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer U.S. History course for a performative walking tour on the university campus. “History education is all about training future citizens,” said Romesburg. “By incorporating LGBT history into what our students learn, they’re really learning how to be better citizens for our diverse society in California.”

“At Sonoma State University we are proud to support the integration of the arts into the curriculum and our campus programming,” said Provost Lisa Vollendorf.

Anthony Cianciolo, director and founder of the Jerome Project, which provides access to and visibility of paintings, performances and the life story of the Jerome Caja, will be a guest speaker at the Art Department’s Visiting Artist Lecture series at noon on Thursday, Oct. 3 in Schroeder Hall at The Green Music Center.

After the lecture, the public, as well as faculty, staff and students, are invited to attend a reception in the Library Art Gallery from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wine and light refreshments will be served. Email library@sonoma.edu to RSVP and for a parking pass for the reception. This exhibit is curated by the Art Committee of the Sonoma State University Library and is funded by the Jean and Charles Schulz endowment. For more information, please contact Bonnie Cormier at library@sonoma.edu.