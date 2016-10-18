Exercising the optimistic option works for many

By: Steven Campbell

Mind, Body and Spirit

Why are feelings so hard sometimes? What do we do with them when we’ve been diagnosed with cancer, or lose our house, or must declare bankruptcy?

We’ve been looking how we think. In the next few columns we’re going to look at how…and why…we feel what we do. Why? Because we are not thinking people who feel, we are feeling people who think!

One of the pioneers of psychology in the 21st Century is Dr. Martin E. P. Seligman from the University of Pennsylvania. In his seminal book, “Learned Optimism,” Dr. Seligman describes two ways we respond to life-events; pessimism and optimism.

A pessimist generally says, “Life happens to me!” and “I must simply learn to accept the evitable.”

Their defining characteristic is they tend to believe bad events will last a long time, will undermine everything they do and are their own fault.

Optimists think about misfortune in the opposite way. They tend to believe defeat is just a temporary setback, that its causes are confined to this one case.

Optimists believe defeat is not all their fault. And…generally…they are unfazed by defeat. When confronted by a bad situation, they perceive it as a challenge…rather than a defeat.

So rather than singing the pessimistic mantra, “Life happens to me!” they declare, “No, I’m not settling for that. I can make decisions. I can exercise other options in my life!”

Last week we considered how pessimists react to both the good and hard things in their lives. The scary part is that a pessimistic attitude may seem so deeply rooted as to be permanent.

Pessimism however, is escapable. Pessimists can in fact learn to be optimists, but not through mindless devices like whistling a happy tune or mouthing platitudes (“Every day, in every way, I’m getting better and better!”). Or simply “willing yourself” to think positive thoughts.

That lasts for a while, but I tell my students that I’m not interested in the short term…I teach them how to think differently as a lifestyle.

For according to Dr. Seligman, thinking differently is the key…especially when the hard times come.

You see, it’s easy to be optimistic when things are great. But what do you do when they’re not? What about the tragedies all of us have faced, or will eventually face? How do you remain optimistic when you have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, or your son has died of alcoholism? But there are choices we can make. (That’s why all of this is called cognitive psychology.)

So, what choices do we have when confronted with really hard stuff?

Optimists first deal with difficult situations by “isolating” them. “Yes,” they agree. “This part of my life is really hard, or tragic, or totally unexpected or difficult. But everything in my life is not tragic. There are areas of my life that are wonderful, or very good, or healthy, or moving in the right direction.”

Many years ago, my wife called me at work. I picked up the phone and sensed there was something very wrong. Mary is a real chatter box when she is near a phone, and yet she was ominously silent. “What’s wrong?” I whispered. “I just walked out of our doctor’s office and I have cancer. I’m only 40 years old and I have cancer! I need you to come home.”

Our grown children and their husbands also drove to our house, and we spent the evening together, eating, talking, laughing, crying, discussing and sharing the plethora of feelings that accompany cancer.

When everyone had left and Mary was finally asleep, I went to my study and pulled down two books. One was the Bible and the other was “Learned Optimism.”

The first chapter is titled: “Two Ways of Looking at Life” and this reminded me that this cancer can be “isolated.”

Mary and I had long talks into the night, and we decided together to mentally isolate this cancer. “Yes, Mary does have cancer…and the radiation and the chemo will be very difficult! But it is not the only thing in our lives! There are other things in our lives that are wonderful: we live in Sonoma, and our daughters are married to wonderful husbands who love them as much if not more than we do. We have been married for many years, and seem to love each other even more.

In other words, we refused to allow this cancer to be an umbrella over the rest of their lives.

And why is this so wonderful to know? Because habits of thinking need not be forever. One of the most significant findings in psychology in the last 40 years is that individuals can choose the way they think.

