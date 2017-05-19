Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses

News
May 19, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad Rancho 2017 top 20 Gabriella stole the show Town Hall meeting Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting A true celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Project Grad help in full swing Richard Crane Elementary School Suspect arrested after evading a Cotati Peace Officer Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment Armed suspect arrested after resistance RP girl accosted while walking to school And they're off. . . Saddle Up and Ride Community quickly rallies for Project Grad Cotati opposes SB 618 Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 Graton Tribe makes good on payments Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police A mission to help Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room RP man arrested for attempted murder Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ A traditional dance of Japan Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic RAFD names part-time fire chief Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Two RP Parks getting upgrades Padre Town Center changes hands Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program RP makes changes to city code for ADUs Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement RP man busted for possession of meth CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Man arrested for attempted murder A bit of Uganda Reilani Peleti RP to replace old trees Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested on drug possession charges CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent

Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses

May 19, 2017

Defendant Garrett Piland, 33, of Santa Rosa, pled no contest on Friday, May 12th to one felony count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, and one misdemeanor count of Sending Harmful Matter to a Minor.  The offenses occurred while Piland was employed by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety as a police officer and fire fighter. The two involved victims were both 17 years-old, and were involved with the explorer program (a program designed for youth 15 to 21 years of age, who are considering a career as a firefighter or a police officer.)  Although the defendant met the victims while they were explorers, he was not involved in overseeing the program or supervising either victim. 

District Attorney Ravitch stated, “This was a serious crime in addition to a serious violation of trust committed by this individual. It was only made more egregious by his position of responsibility in the community.”

The charges resulted when the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was notified by one of the victims regarding inappropriate, sexually explicit text messages sent by the defendant to the victim.  

Once the agency became aware of the situation, the Sheriff’s Department was notified and began their investigation. That investigation led to the identification of an additional victim.  

The defendant will be sentenced on June 28, 2017 before the Honorable Elliot Daum. The defendant will be required to serve 180 days in jail and be on formal probation for three years. The case was investigated by Detective Scott Singleton of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department 

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Javier Vaca, and investigated by Sonoma County Sherriff’s Department Detective Scott Singleton.

 