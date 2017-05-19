Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses

Defendant Garrett Piland, 33, of Santa Rosa, pled no contest on Friday, May 12th to one felony count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, and one misdemeanor count of Sending Harmful Matter to a Minor. The offenses occurred while Piland was employed by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety as a police officer and fire fighter. The two involved victims were both 17 years-old, and were involved with the explorer program (a program designed for youth 15 to 21 years of age, who are considering a career as a firefighter or a police officer.) Although the defendant met the victims while they were explorers, he was not involved in overseeing the program or supervising either victim.

District Attorney Ravitch stated, “This was a serious crime in addition to a serious violation of trust committed by this individual. It was only made more egregious by his position of responsibility in the community.”

The charges resulted when the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was notified by one of the victims regarding inappropriate, sexually explicit text messages sent by the defendant to the victim.

Once the agency became aware of the situation, the Sheriff’s Department was notified and began their investigation. That investigation led to the identification of an additional victim.

The defendant will be sentenced on June 28, 2017 before the Honorable Elliot Daum. The defendant will be required to serve 180 days in jail and be on formal probation for three years. The case was investigated by Detective Scott Singleton of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Javier Vaca, and investigated by Sonoma County Sherriff’s Department Detective Scott Singleton.