The Evil Witch Hagragard, played by Leila Youngblood, laughs about having kidnapped Prince Charming in the Lawrence E. Jones Middle School’s production of “Chasing Charming” by Alaska Reece Vance. Students in the drama club of Lawrence E. Jones Middle School held a dress rehearsal for their production Tue, April 2. Performances were held Fri, April 5 and Sat, April 6.

Photo by Jane Peleti