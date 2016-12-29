Evergreen’s top photographers

Evergreen Elementary second-grader Hannah Heald was awarded first place in the Photography/Primary division, first-grader Kaelyn Stedry took first place in the Visual Arts/Primary Division, and second-grader Jada Breaux placed first in the Special Artist Division for Visual arts in the PTA School wide competition titled “Reflections.” These three, along with classmates who were not photographed: Kate Carter, first place in the Literature/Intermediate division; Lizeth Ortiz Martinez, first place in the Dance/Intermediate division; and Peter Sittenauer, first place in the Visual Arts/Intermediate division, now move to the district level of competition.

Robert Grant