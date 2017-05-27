Evergreen - Fourth & Fifth Grade Lifeskill Awards

Award recipients fourth and fifth grade Lifeskill award recipients for May 2017 are: Joshua Swift, J D Dorvilus, Nadia Medina Padilla, Kate Carter, Lincoln Kelly, Myles Perry, Yoel Sanchez, Kalina Nelson, Lilly Haitram, Kali Herron, Alex Gutierrez Barajas, Luc Thomas, Kenny Gonzalez, Andy McAllister, Ronen Nestor, Ashley Ramirez, John Spencer, Nelson Ramos, Baron Chang, Peter Sittenauer, Ryan Steiner, Scarlett Alcaide, Leanna Yang, Cassie Langston Nelson, Daniella Quintas Montes and Eddie Medrano Moreno. The Fourth and Fifth Grade Students of the month are: Adam Pengel, Karina Cowan, and Crystal Ramirez Manzano.

Photo by Jane Peleti