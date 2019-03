Volunteers are needed for Santa Rosa’s Earth Day On Stage festival noon to 4 p.m. April 27 at Old Courthouse Square. The city water department’s energy and sustainability team has two-hour shifts available; can sign up for two consecutive shifts if desired. Receive a T-shirt and stainless steel Take It from/EarthDay2019Volunteer. Sign up at http://surveymonkey.com/ or cmyers@srcity.org.