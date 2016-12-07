Event Calendar

Friday, December 9

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• Binkley Boosters Parents Club’s 2016 Holiday Shoppe Boutique., 5-8 p.m., Binkley Elementary School, 4965 Canyon Road, Santa Rosa, free, percentage of proceeds benefit Binkley Elementary School.

• Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour & Artisan Boutique, Night VIP Tour, 6-9 p.m., $45, Friday tickets include admission on Saturday, free artisan boutique open all weekend, Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Saturday, December 10

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event. Cost: Museum Entrance. At the Schulz Museum's new exhibition, "Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets," visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “The Bluebird,” 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sonoma State University Department of Theatre Arts & Dance, Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, $5-$17. SSU students admitted free to all productions with valid student ID, SSU faculty and staff receive free admission at these performances. Call (707) 664-4246 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Breakfast with Santa, presented by the City of Cotati, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $12 per person, children under 2 free, pre-registration required, call (707) 665-4222 for more information.

• Binkley Boosters Parents Club’s 2016 Holiday Shoppe Boutique., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Binkley Elementary School, 4965 Canyon Road, Santa Rosa, free, percentage of proceeds benefit Binkley Elementary School.

• Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour & Artisan Boutique, Night VIP Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $45, Friday tickets include admission on Saturday, free artisan boutique open all weekend, Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol.

Sunday, December 11

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• The Kinsey Sicks in “Chicks with Shticks,” Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati, call (707) 664-8622 for more information.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

• Sebastopol Holiday Home Tour & Artisan Boutique, Night VIP Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $45, free artisan boutique, Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol.

Monday, December 12

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Charles Shultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from now through October and on the last Monday of each month from March to September. Cost $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m., after 11 a.m., regular admission applies.

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Project Graduation’s Drive Thru Dinner Fundraiser dinner pickup, 5-7 p.m., Rancho Cotate High School turnabout, contact Tracy at THL@crpprojectgrad.org for more information.

Tuesday, December 13

• Women in Business annual Holiday Networking Social, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, bring unwrapped toy for a chance to win a holiday gift basket.

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, free, call Marne Duprere at (707) 900-8040 for more information.

• The Rohnert Park Community Chorale presents Music for the Holidays, Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 5475 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 7 p.m., a raffle of wrapped Christmas gifts follows performance, call Wayne Thush at (707) 586-8321 for more information.

• Cinnabar Theatre crab feed, $55, at Lagunitas Brewing Co., 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, beer garden opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by crab feed at 6 p.m., proceeds benefit theater.

Wednesday, December 14

No events scheduled

Thursday, December 15

No events scheduled

Friday, December 16

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Rd., Fulton, 5-8 p.m., free, call (707) 331-4348 for more information.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Saturday, December 17

• Holiday gift making for kindergartners through sixth-graders, 9 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum Education Annex, 2301 Hardees Lane, Santa Rosa, $25 for members, $32 for non-members, advance reservations required. Make a variety of unique, fun, and creative gifts to give for the holidays, make and bake cupcakes in a jar, design your own photo frames, winter luminary, and more. Call (707) 284-1272 for more information.

• Santa Fly-In, Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa; the jolly old man in red will be visiting PCAM and will fly into the air museum in a shiny turbo-powered "sleigh," a helicopter from Helico Sonoma! 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.There will be treats for the kids, a chance to sit on Santa's lap and fun for the entire family.

• Holiday Lighted Boat Parade, The Petaluma River Turning Basin, 10 C Street, Petaluma, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. Watch a magical parade of beautifully decorated boats stream into the Petaluma River Turning Basin in the heart of historic downtown. For more information, call (707) 762-9348.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

• “A Christmas Carol,” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., $15-$33, call (707) 523-4185 for more information.

Sunday, December 18

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center at the Bette Condiotte Theater, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 2 p.m., $16-$26; Spreckels welcomes SSU and SRJC students to take advantage of its student rush price. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12. Reservations recommended.

Monday, December 19

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Charles Shultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, stories, arts and crafts activities, and movement games for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from now through October and on the last Monday of each month from March to September. Cost $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m., after 11 a.m., regular admission applies.

Tuesday, December 20

• Cloverdale Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., 227 No. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, free, call Marne Duprere at (707) 900-8040 for more information.

Wednesday, December 21

• Holiday luncheon, sponsored by the Council on Aging and the Rohnert Park Senior Center, $5, tickets can be purchased at the Senior Center front desk. Purchase ticket no later than Friday, Dec. 16, space is limited. RP Senior Center is located at 6800 Hunter Dr., # A, Rohnert Park.

Thursday, December 22

No events scheduled