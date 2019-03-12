By: Janet and Lanny Lowery

Last week we highlighted bassist Shovanny Delgado Carillo in our review of 6th Street Playhouse’s “Million Dollar Quartet.” This local young man makes good story ties into the Community Voice’s goal to celebrate and acknowledge accomplishments of the people of Cotati and Rohnert Park. In another article, the publication of Tim Nonn’s second poetry book and his endorsements by other successful writers added to the story of local artists being recognized for their successes.

While the entertainment page previews and reviews plays and musical productions offered mainly in Cotati-Rohnert Park, Petaluma and Santa Rosa, our hope is to spotlight student presentations in all of our schools and throughout our community. We will do everything that we can to preview, acknowledge and support local shows. If you have news of upcoming events, please contact us through the Community Voice at 584-2222.

The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music Series presents “A Major Artistic Presence with The Alexander String Quartet.” This quartet has performed in the major music capitals of the world for nearly three decades. This outstanding ensemble stops in Santa Rosa at the junior college to perform in the Newman Auditorium on Fri., March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The SRJC Chamber Concert Series again brings world-class talent to the college setting where patrons can be so close to the performers. This is a true chamber music experience. To purchase single tickets for this concert, or to order a full series or mini-series, contact City Box Office at 415-392-4400 or www.cityboxoffice.com.

In other entertainment news, Spreckels Performing Arts Center will soon be announcing its 30th season with a free party. The party, celebrating thirty years of theatrical excellence, will be happening March 9, at 7 p.m. This free event features concert-style songs from Spreckels’ past seasons with a look forward at the upcoming 2019/20 season of plays. Songs from such past productions as “Songs for a New World,” “Little Women,” “Titanic,” “1776,” “South Pacific,” “Mary Poppins,” and “Peter Pan” will be featured.

There will be no-host concessions, beer, wine and special treats, all available for purchase. Donations will be happily accepted throughout the evening. No reservations are necessary. Everything will take place in the Codding Theatre at Spreckels Performing Arts Centers, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Contact the box office at (707) 588-3400 if you have any questions Wed. through Sat. from noon to 5 p.m. or go online: www.spreckelsonline.com.