Entertainment News

By: Janet and Lanny Lowery

Community theatre offers three fun plays through the middle of April. Along with Spreckels’ “Barbeque Apocalypse” (see review on this page), 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa runs “The Revolutionists” (last week’s review) for another week. And in Petaluma, “The Perfect Ganesh” (previewed two weeks ago) continues to offer the spiritual journey of two middle aged-ladies, well off, traveling in India seeking healing for the loss of sons.

At Lawrence Jones Middle Schools, the drama department presents “The Princess Who Had No Name” Fri., Apr. 5 and Sat., Apr.6. “Chasing Charming” plays Sat., Apr.6 and Fri., Apr., 12. Technology High School breaks ground with its first dramatic performance titled “Maniacal Musical Mysteries: Crime and Corruption.” The first act will feature a short Sherlock Holmes play called “The Last of Sherlock,” and the second act will present a variety of songs made famous by Disney villains and songs from popular Broadway musicals such as “Chicago” and “Sweeney Todd.” Showtime will be 7:00 p.m. on Fri., Apr. 26 at Lawrence Jones Middle School. And look for “Clue,” based on the classic board game to be presented by Credo students at the end of April. More details will follow.

Local theater heats up with the weather. 6th Street Playhouse soon shows “To Kill a Mockingbird” and in May, “Faceless,” and “West Side Story to end the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella” caps Spreckels’ season May 10-26. And Cinnabar finishes its season with the comedic musical, “The Barber of Seville” in June. And what follows for the summer for Sonoma County theatergoers? Shakespeare plays in wineries and other venues.