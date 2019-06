The 43rd Annual Penngrove parade is set for July 7. There’s no entry fee or theme. You could ride horseback, tractor or be a bike team. Be a lawn mower or shovel marching group or float. Or do something crazy! Entry forms will be accepted through July 3 at 5 pm. Applications are at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main Street, Penngrove or download it from www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org . Direct questions to Kim Hanson at 707-794-1516 or email mrsjjava@hotmail.com.