Enrollment event at SC airport

The enrollment event is Jan. 7 through 11. Mon.-Thurs., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS), 2290 Airport Blvd, Santa Rosa. Look for the Blue RV mobile unit in short term parking lot. Schedule appointment and pre-enroll prior to event at: universalenroll.dhs.gov

What should I bring to enroll?

Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship (i.e. a passport or birth certificate— name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10- minute fingerprinting process. Once approved, they will receive a KTN (Known Traveler Number); years. The fee to enroll in the five-year program is $85 (only $17 per year).

For further information, journalists are asked to contact airport manager Jon Stout