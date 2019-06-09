Enroll in Transportation Security Administration

Travelers seeking expedited security lines and less hassle at over 200 U.S. airports are encouraged to enroll in the TSA Pre® program. IdentoGO®, mobile provider of the TSA Pre® program, will be at the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) May 29 – June 14, 2019.

Today, TSA Pre® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports. Enrollment in the program expedites airport security for travelers by eliminating the need to remove light outerwear, shoes, belts, laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids during the airport screening process – at a cost of only $85 for five years.

Enrollment events at STS enrollment June 14, M-F, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, June 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; closed Saturdays and Sundays at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport (STS), 2290 Airport Blvd, Santa Rosa.

Look for the Blue RV mobile unit in short term parking lot. Schedule appointment and pre-enroll prior to event at: universalenroll.dhs.gov

How to enroll and what to bring. Appointments are limited. IdentoGO® encourages perspective enrollees to pre-enroll and schedule an appointment for any of the dates listed above for the STS location by visiting universalenroll.dhs.gov. Please select Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport (STS) when prompted to choose an enrollment center. Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship (i.e. a passport or birth certificate— name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. Once approved, they will receive a KTN (Known Traveler Number) and have access to TSA Pre® expedited airport security lanes for five-years. The fee to enroll in the five-year TSA Pre® program is $85 (only $17 per year). To learn more about TSA Pre® visit: universalenroll.dhs.gov.