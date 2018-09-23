Enjoying ribs

" />
News
September 23, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Annie Rasmussen 2/11/32-9/16/18 Imitating major leaguers Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Police officers inspect inside of car It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Cotati residents decry lack of enforcement RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Football in full swing, 3rd win SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Third pedestrian struck by SMART train SweetPea celebrates 31 years Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival RP Public Safety report card RP residents provide input in police chief search 3.0 quake shakes Rohnert Park RP’s new interim police chief Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Kids and firefighters compete in RP Cougars slay Dragons Rohnert Park Bike & Pedestrian Committee adds new member How to help victims of wildfires Plan approved for Station Ave. park Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery New principals 2018-2019 SMART celebrates a year of service Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Office of Civil Rights agreement closes investigation of special ed complaint Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Supply giveaways lend a hand to families RP to host community forum for public safety director search Search still on for A&L Market robbery suspect A unique university for dogs: Bergin University makes Hatchery and Green Mill buildings its new home RP waits to make update to emergency alert system SSU names new police chief International students continue to flock to SSU’s Language Institute RP Health Center celebrates anniversary RP fireworks to be added to agenda Busy night for RP City Council Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The biggest little parade in the U.S.A. celebrates the 4th It’s not quite tennis, nor is it pickle ball, but rather something in between. 3.0 quake shakes RP 98 cited in traffic enforcement program A seed of thought grows into a peace garden: Burton garden completed A taste of nostalgia – Penngrove’s Power Up! Event

Enjoying ribs

  • Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Irene Hilsendager
September 21, 2018

Saturday, Sept. 15, was a very pleasant sunny afternoon at the Rohnert Park Community Center where the North Bay BBQ Challenge was held. As attendees walked from booth to booth to taste the many different types of ribs and chicken that had been entered in the challenge and listened to the music of Paulie’s Garage, it was a relaxing day for many. The music was very enjoyable with Paulie’s Garage being a high energy Southern rock, outlaw country band from Santa Rosa.

Love in a Shoebox, is a program of SueCares, which is a yearly BBQ with Sue Piland being the main honcho. The program provides homeless and foster care children (from ages newborn to 18 years) in Sonoma County with a shoebox filled with new and small personal care items along with practical and fun gifts. For many of these children, the shoebox gift is the only one they will receive all year.

The major fundraiser is the annual North Bay BBQ challenge. To date about $50,000 has been raised and the organization has filled over 11,000 shoeboxes for the children. Some of the organizations the Love in a Shoebox has aligned themselves with are 

Athena House, CASA, The Redwood Gospel Mission, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Legacy House, SAY (Advocated for Youth) and River to Coast.

SueCares is a qualified 501 (3) © corporation so your donations will always be deductible.

As of Tuesday morning, no results have come forward as to who won the BBQ Challenge.

And the winners are: Ribs:Active 20/30, Pulled Pork : Kelley’s Appliance, Wings: Active 20/30, Potato Salad: Rich Silva, Coleslaw: Hills and Homes, Karla Fabbri, Baked Beans: Hills and Homes, Karla Fabbri.