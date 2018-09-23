Enjoying ribs

By: Irene Hilsendager

Saturday, Sept. 15, was a very pleasant sunny afternoon at the Rohnert Park Community Center where the North Bay BBQ Challenge was held. As attendees walked from booth to booth to taste the many different types of ribs and chicken that had been entered in the challenge and listened to the music of Paulie’s Garage, it was a relaxing day for many. The music was very enjoyable with Paulie’s Garage being a high energy Southern rock, outlaw country band from Santa Rosa.

Love in a Shoebox, is a program of SueCares, which is a yearly BBQ with Sue Piland being the main honcho. The program provides homeless and foster care children (from ages newborn to 18 years) in Sonoma County with a shoebox filled with new and small personal care items along with practical and fun gifts. For many of these children, the shoebox gift is the only one they will receive all year.

The major fundraiser is the annual North Bay BBQ challenge. To date about $50,000 has been raised and the organization has filled over 11,000 shoeboxes for the children. Some of the organizations the Love in a Shoebox has aligned themselves with are

Athena House, CASA, The Redwood Gospel Mission, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, Legacy House, SAY (Advocated for Youth) and River to Coast.

SueCares is a qualified 501 (3) © corporation so your donations will always be deductible.

As of Tuesday morning, no results have come forward as to who won the BBQ Challenge.

And the winners are: Ribs:Active 20/30, Pulled Pork : Kelley’s Appliance, Wings: Active 20/30, Potato Salad: Rich Silva, Coleslaw: Hills and Homes, Karla Fabbri, Baked Beans: Hills and Homes, Karla Fabbri.