Enjoy the health of the holidays

By: Dawn Dolan

The winter holiday season brings with it a time of reflection and nostalgia, excitement, joy and gratitude. It also brings extra things to put on the to-do list, such and gifts and purchases to make. Our emotions can run the gamut from enjoyment to overwhelm, several times in the course of a single day. Even if we planned ahead for the finances and budgeted our time, there are always those little surprises that add busyness to our days.

With just a bit of precaution, we can breeze through this season with our health intact. No one wants to ever deal with one of those rough winter colds or flu — especially not right now during the holidays. It becomes more important than ever to pay attention to the basics. This will keep our moods more even and our body well.

Do make sure you are allowing enough time for sleep – the rest and recovery period is vital to your body’s wellbeing. Do start the day off with a breakfast that provides enough protein to fuel your body until midday by providing all the necessary amino acids to build and repair the cells that make up our body systems. Add enough good fats to fuel the energy systems and provide for good brain power to be able to make good choices. Add in a few vegetables and leave out the sugars. Your body will thank you for this.

Remember to eat every few hours. This, and bringing along some healthy snacks, will keep you from grabbing those unhealthy food choices when you get that famished feeling while zooming along your day. Remember that bacteria and viruses thrive on sugar and anything that turns to sugar in your body quickly – this means most grains, especially the more refined ones. If you are tempted with those tasty looking Christmas cookies, keep it to a minimum and enjoy them during the day while you are burning calories with your activities, not at night when you will only be providing a feast for unwanted internal guests.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.