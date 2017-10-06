Enjoy Oktoberfest while supporting a great cause

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

On October 21 SOMO will host their second annual Fϋnkendänk Oktoberfest Beer and Music Festival. The event will offer an inside Fϋnkendänk lounge with tastings from over forty different breweries, including local favorites such as HenHouse, Lagunitas, Bear Republic and Russian River. Outside, HopMonk will host a redwood grove Biergarten with traditional Oktoberfest style beers, such as Märzen, Hefeweizen and Festbier.

This year the event is partnering with the local non-profit, Ales for Autism, an organization dedicated to bringing together the craft beer industry to donate to autism awareness and education.

While enjoying their ales, visitors will be treated to national and local music produced and presented by Second Octave and Notable Talent. The main stage will feature national touring acts The Motet, Dragon Smoke and Afrolicious and the Redwood Grove stage will feature local stars Frobeck, The Pulsators and Saffell. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event runs until 10 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.funkendank.net