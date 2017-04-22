Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room

The City of Cotati, in conjunction with Teknologies, invited young and old to help build the city out of Legos. About 20,000 Legos were handed out and grandmas, dads and moms were enjoying the activity.

Play-well Teknologies provides a project that is designed to teach principles and different methods of engineering with Legos. Kids come away understanding physics and other engineering techniques. Children playing with Legos will have their confidence level boosted and learn to collaborate with others.