Enabling the disabled to make U.S. flag fly

By: Irene Hilsendager

North Bay Industries has been creating jobs for people with disabilities since 1968

On the northwest end of Rohnert Park sits a massive white building that doesn’t tell you too much when you just look at it. But after concluding the tour through the North Bay Industries you reflect on how you saw the pure joy of clients and employees making a product that fills the heart with pride and love. Let’s explain:

The North Bay Rehabilitation Services is a California non-profit organization and was ordained in 1968 with a mission to provide vocational training and employment to adults with disabilities. The North Bay Industries has provided this service through partnering with the AbilityOne Program and also through the Supported Employment Program. They have partnered up with local community business partners such as Agilent Technologies, Friedman Brothers, Oliver’s Market, Shades Unlimited and many more to create employment for clients with disabilities.

Only solar-powered flag manufacturer

North Bay Industries is the only solar-powered flag manufacturing company in the United States. A little history on the big and strong cotton flag. The cotton for this endeavor comes from the states of California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The rolls come in lengths of 200 yards per and are dyed red and the white is a natural cotton white in color. Can you imagine looking at a United States flag and knowing now that it really started out with just a little fluff of a cotton ball? Can you imagine years ago that cotton had to be picked by hand, and unless you could afford gloves, your hands and fingers were a mangled mess? Cotton picked by hand may leave many pricks on the skin and can be very painful. Now of course, machines do all of the picking and cleaning.

The cotton plant starts from seeds and will germinate in 5-10 days. As a cotton plant begins to grow, it will develop a series of nodes up the main stem. At the fifth or sixth node, the plant begins to form fruiting branches, which bear the cotton fruit.

A cotton plant will continue to add nodes and fruiting branches for a total of 16-22 nodes. Roots can grow up to two inches per day during the early stages of cotton. When plants begin to set bolls, the root growth slows abruptly.

A breathable textile

The fiber is most often spun into yarn or thread and used to make a soft breathable textile. It was the invention of the cotton gin that lowered the cost of production that led to its widespread use and is now most widely used making natural fiber cloth. Therefore, the cotton has gone through many stages before it becomes that proud American flag. Sadly, the blue field on the flag is not cut and sewn in Rohnert Park. The star-studded blue is made in South Carolina and sent to Rohnert Park.

The AbilityOne Program uses the purchasing power of the federal government to buy products and services from participating community-based nonprofit agencies nationwide dedicated to training and employing people with disabilities. NBI is present in several counties, Santa Clara, San Jose, Monterey, in the South Bay, East Bay and Concord.

Through the partnership with commercial businesses and the federal government, NBI provides employment through a variety of different contracts, including landscaping maintenance, custodial services, assembling and flag manufacturing and so many more.

North Bay Industry is proud of manufacturing the American Interment Flag for the Department of Veterans’ Affairs in Rohnert Park. They employ more than 25 disabled adults to cut and sew the American flag.

NBI is a community service and offers tours of their sewing plant to local schools, scout organizations and veteran and senior groups. Organizations may call North Bay Industries at 585-1991 and simply say “you would be proud to take a tour through their clean and well-lighted manufacturing plant.”

Helping other companies

They also help other companies, especially recent start-up companies to manufacture some parts or sometimes the whole item. A company in Windsor started a “Day One Water bag.” This particular item has been shipped all over the world. Many went to the East Coast during the hurricane and also to other parts of the world that needed water desperately. This little bag is able to make drinkable water even if you just dip the end into mud.

NBI also has a Betsy Ross Sewing Academy. The clients are trained on how to handle their Juki sewing machine, clean, rethread and sew fluently.

The military orders many flags, especially when members of the armed forces get sent home in flag-draped coffins such as not too long ago when the Chinook went down in Afghanistan. You may go to 649 Martin Ave. in Rohnert Park and order flags. Many times it has been seen when widows of deceased military loved ones will see the flag get folded and handed to the immediate member of the family. The deceased military men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.