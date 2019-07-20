Empire graduates

Jordan Burger and Katie Conzelman of Rohnert Park graduated from Empire College at commencement exercises on Mon. evening, June 24, at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Rancho Cotate High School alumna Jordan Burger graduated from the Specialized Associate Degree – Clinical Medical Professional program and is now employed as a medical assistant with California Orthopedics and Spine. She is the daughter of Bret and Heather Burger of Rohnert Park and has one son, Cole.

Katie Conzelman graduated from the Specialized Associate Degree – Clinical Medical Assistant program with Dean’s Honors. A Rancho Cotate High School alumna, she is the daughter of Gary Conzelman and Nicole Lahee of Round Rock, Texas.

Photos: Courtesy of Steven Yeager