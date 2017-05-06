News
May 6, 2017
Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship

May 5, 2017

Emiri Nomura of Rohnert Park has been awarded a scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year and will join a group of fifty American high school students sponsored by ASSE International Student Exchange Programs who will live with a host family and attend high school in Germany for one academic year.

Since 1983, the United States Department of State and the German government have co-sponsored the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship Program to help prepare ambitious young people for a global future.  

As a Congress-Bundestag scholarship recipient, Emiri will experience German life firsthand. She will live with a carefully selected host family while becoming a member of her German host community, attending school, participating in community life and learning more than she ever imagined about another country and culture, about the world and its diversity and about herself.

When Emiri leaves for Germany, a group of German scholarship students will be arriving to live with American host families while attending high school in the USA. Students and families interested in receiving more information about hosting a Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship winner from Germany or other ASSE International Student Exchange Programs should call 1-800-733-2773 or visit ASSE’s website at host.asse.com.