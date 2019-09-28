Elliot speaks at hobby conference

Steven Elliott, the owner of Fundemonium toy, hobby and game store in Rohnert Park will be among the speakers at this month’s National Retail Hobby Shop Associations’ annual convention in Las Vegas.

Elliott was chosen to speak on a panel called “Hosting Events in Your Store.” He will narrate how Fundemonium has become a community focus for creative and imaginative activities for all ages. He will share how positioning Fundemonium as a family activity center is a key strategy for competing against online retailers and big-box national chains.

Fundemonium is at 579 Rohnert Park Expressway W. For more information, call 707-540-0701.