El Camino graduates

Although the ceremony took place last Wed., The Community Voice congratulates the first official graduates of 2019! Not in order are: Janessa Arvizu, Clayton Fox, Felicia Guillory, Nathanial Hannon, Jennifer Ibarra Contreras, Morgan Impliazzo, Dominic Perez, Julia Phetsonphou, Juana Rayas Gomez, Jose Reyes, James Sanez, William Schaadt, Serita Simonson, Mason Smith, Nathan Swanson, Emely Vallejo Mendoza, Alizah Zucally, and Kylie Nelson. The faculty, not in order, are: Angela Scardina, Rocio Lopez; Mark Stratos and Denise Tranfaglia. Photo by Robert Grant